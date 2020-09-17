Leeds United playing the waiting game for Rodrigo De Paul

Leeds United remain keen on signing Rodrigo De Paul from Udinese.

According to David Anderson, the Premier League club are now playing a waiting game for the player. They are not prepared to pay the £35.7m asking price for the player.





Leeds are refusing to pay Udinese’s asking price of 40million euros or £35.7m for Rodrigo De Paul. Leeds are playing the waiting game because they know De Paul wants to come to Leeds and that personal terms would not be a problem. #lufc — David Anderson (@MirrorAnderson) September 17, 2020

It will be interesting to see if Udinese are willing to lower their valuation of the Argentine in the coming weeks.

Anderson claims that De Paul wants to join Leeds United this summer and personal terms would not be a problem.

Bielsa needs to add some quality and depth to his midfield and De Paul would be a solid signing. He will add creativity and flair to the side.

With Hernandez in his twilight years, Leeds must look to sign a long-term replacement. De Paul certainly fits the profile.

It remains to be seen whether the two clubs can come to some sort of an agreement in the coming weeks now.

If the 26-year-old decides to force the move, Udinese could be under pressure to consider a sale. Only time will tell whether Leeds’ waiting game will pay off eventually.