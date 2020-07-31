Transfers Latest: Leeds United plan double swoop, Manchester City defender wanted by London club

The 2020 Premier League summer transfer window opened earlier this week and Brighton & Hove Albion have since been the most active club with a couple of signings announced.

Adam Lallana joined the Seagulls on a free transfer after the expiry of his contract at Liverpool while the club have also recruited Ajax captain Joel Veltman on a cut-price deal (The Daily Mail).





Graham Potter’s side are likely to continue their summer rebuild, but the other teams should also make their moves in the transfer market at some point. Let us look into the trending transfer stories over the past 24 hours.

Top Transfer Rumours:

Brighton are eyeing their third signing of the transfer window and Arsenal’s Ainsley Maitland-Niles has been mentioned as a target. The 22-year-old has seen limited game time under manager Mikel Arteta and could be tempted to pursue a fresh challenge elsewhere (The Daily Mail).

Leeds United are lining up a double swoop for Fabian Delph and Danny Rose from Everton and Tottenham Hotspur respectively. The duo spent time at the West Yorkshire outfit at the beginning of their careers and a return to Elland Road could be a tempting prospect for the pair (Sportslens).

Arsenal could make their first summer signing shortly after the FA Cup final against Chelsea. George Lewis, 20, had a trial with the club at the beginning of March and the Gunners are hopeful of handing him a permanent contract. He is currently a free agent. (Goal.com).

Manchester City are understood to have reached an agreement to sign Nathan Ake from Bournemouth, who were recently relegated from the top-flight. The Cityzens will pay a fee of £40m, rising to £41m based on add-ons (The Guardian).

Meanwhile, the arrival of Ake could pave the way for the departure of John Stones from the Cityzens. A reunion with former Everton boss David Moyes could be on the cards. It is mentioned that West Ham United could sign him for just £20m this summer (The Sun).

Tottenham Hotspur could be prepared to part ways with Tanguy Ndombele after just 13 months. Inter are said to be interested in signing him, but they are reluctant to meet the £45m asking price. Instead, they are willing to discuss a player-plus-cash deal involving Ivan Perisic, which may appeal to Jose Mourinho (The Guardian).

Best of the Rest:

Aston Villa lining up move for Leicester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho

Leeds making a last-ditch move to sign Danny Loader

Crystal Palace eye move for Ryan Fraser

Wolves close to signing Braga striker Paulinho

Wolves striker Raul Jimenez expected to join Manchester United

Everton and West Ham in talks to sign Martin Braithwaite

Saudi backed group end interest in Newcastle takeover