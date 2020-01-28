Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani tears into officiating against Millwall before reacting to full-time result

Leeds United found themselves trailing 2-0 to Millwall after 45 minutes on Tuesday night but mounted a comeback in the second-half to run out 3-2 winners.
Some questionable officiating had put the visitors two goals up heading into half-time, but that didn’t deter Marcelo Bielsa’s men.
Patrick Bamford’s brace – which come either side of Pablo Hernandez’s goal – ensured the Elland Road outfit returned to the top of the Championship table in style.
Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani wasn’t pleased with the officiating in the first-half, though, taking to Twitter to react thus at the break:
Speechless 😶…in two years I have seen a lot but the level shown tonight is not acceptable for a professional league. Time to improve, use technology support and prepare professionals fit to work at the top level of football
— Andrea Radrizzani (@andrearadri) January 28, 2020
The final result pacified him, though, and the Italian businessman was pleased with the comeback, reacting to it thus:
Speechless again ….for the balls of our lads , passion heart and quality MOT 🙏💪💪
— Andrea Radrizzani (@andrearadri) January 28, 2020
Leeds had won just once in seven league games heading into Tuesday’s game, with three defeats threatening their automatic promotion spot.
However, bagging their first victory of 2020 will definitely provide them with much-needed boost going forward, and it could just prove crucial in getting them back to top form.