Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani sends heartfelt message on Twitter

Leeds United fans have taken to Twitter to express their reaction to club owner Andrea Radrizzani’s latest post on the social networking platform.

The Leeds owner has sent a message to supporters on the fourth anniversary since his arrival at the club.





Yesterday marked the 4th anniversary of my initial investment in @LUFC. I want to thank all of those who have sent me so many amazing messages of support. I love this club and everyone who works so hard for it every day. Can't wait to make more memories together. #LUFC #MOT pic.twitter.com/BG0IiHbcku — Andrea Radrizzani (@andrearadri) January 5, 2021

The Leeds boss has claimed that he loves this club and has expressed his desire to ‘make more memories together’.

The Italian has truly transformed the club after taking over from Massimo Cellino.

He has made a significant investment in the squad over the years and made the bold decision to appoint Marcelo Bielsa as the club manager.

The decision has turned out to be a masterstroke. In Bielsa’s first season at the club, Leeds narrowly missed out on promotion. However, last season, they achieved their dream by returning to the Premier League after a long absence of 16 years.

The Leeds owner has backed Bielsa with funds in the summer transfer window in order to bolster the squad. In an interview earlier this season, he suggested that he wants Leeds to make gradual progress in the league.

A number of exciting players have arrived at Elland Road, with Leeds breaking the club transfer record to sign Rodrigo in the summer transfer window. The cash flow didn’t stop there, as Leeds signed quality players like Diego Llorente, Raphinha and Robin Koch.

Likewise, Leeds have focussed on the development of the club’s academy. It has been granted category one status by the Premier League.

Radrizzani’s heartfelt tweet has sparked reactions from Leeds fans, and some of the comments prove how much he is loved by the Whites fans.

It’s mad how far we’ve come in such a short space of time. You had a vision you cheers boss. Just a quick question are buying Messi in this window? — BARNEY ©️ (@barney___21) January 5, 2021

Hands down the best owner we have had in over two decades. It's clear you care for the club & the fans. What has been achieved in those 4 years is nothing short of a miracle, considering where we were when you took over. From a season ticket holder, thank you. — Matthew Brault (@MattyBrault) January 5, 2021

Saved our club. No amount of thanks can convey our gratitude! 💙💛🤍 — Sam Tempest (@tempys01) January 5, 2021

Your the owner that every other club wishes there owner was like. Your the best. Never doubt yourself. The fans will back you 100%. 🤍💛💙 — Richard Smith (@Richard30831484) January 5, 2021

Hopefully many more years of you been at the helm top 6 next year and European football hopefully bielsa to stay and make our dreams reality — GHoward (@gavlarr80) January 5, 2021

Andrea as hard as you try you cannot fully imagine the sheer joy and happiness you and all at the club have brought to us supporters through your hard work and vision….long may you continue..MOT. — tony morgan (@TonyBuddles) January 5, 2021

Happy Anniversary 🍾🥂Mr Radrizzani been one hell of a rollercoaster ride these last four years culminating in leading us back to the promised land we all owe you a great deal of gratitude MOT. — R.Cartwright 💙💛 (@rogercart57) January 5, 2021

Unbelievable job you’ve done as well 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 thank you 🙏🏼 Make sure you invest in extracting as much as Marcelo’s philosophy and process as possible… retaining him as a director of development after he’s had enough will be huge. — Bobbo (@ricky_bobbo) January 5, 2021