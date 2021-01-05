Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani sends heartfelt message on Twitter

John Blake
Leeds United fans have taken to Twitter to express their reaction to club owner Andrea Radrizzani’s latest post on the social networking platform.

The Leeds owner has sent a message to supporters on the fourth anniversary since his arrival at the club.


The Leeds boss has claimed that he loves this club and has expressed his desire to ‘make more memories together’.

The Italian has truly transformed the club after taking over from Massimo Cellino.

He has made a significant investment in the squad over the years and made the bold decision to appoint Marcelo Bielsa as the club manager.

The decision has turned out to be a masterstroke. In Bielsa’s first season at the club, Leeds narrowly missed out on promotion. However, last season, they achieved their dream by returning to the Premier League after a long absence of 16 years.

The Leeds owner has backed Bielsa with funds in the summer transfer window in order to bolster the squad. In an interview earlier this season, he suggested that he wants Leeds to make gradual progress in the league.

A number of exciting players have arrived at Elland Road, with Leeds breaking the club transfer record to sign Rodrigo in the summer transfer window. The cash flow didn’t stop there, as Leeds signed quality players like Diego Llorente, Raphinha and Robin Koch.

Likewise, Leeds have focussed on the development of the club’s academy. It has been granted category one status by the Premier League.

Radrizzani’s heartfelt tweet has sparked reactions from Leeds fans, and some of the comments prove how much he is loved by the Whites fans.