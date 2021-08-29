Leeds United open to signing Daniel James

Leeds United have not given up on the chase to sign Daniel James from Manchester United, according to reports from The Athletic.

The report claims that Manchester United are ready to listen to offers for James ahead of the end of the transfer window.

A host of Premier League clubs have been made aware that United are open to approaches.

We covered a report earlier today that James is attracting interest from the likes of Crystal Palace and Everton. Brighton are also interested, but The Athletic claim that the interest from them has cooled a little.

Marcelo Bielsa, the Leeds boss, has said in the press conference today that he doesn’t expect the club to make any further signings.

However, Phil Hay of The Athletic has claimed that “Leeds and Bielsa have a long, long interest in him.”

James came close to joining Leeds in January 2019. The player had completed a medical but the deal fell through on deadline.

He has moved to Manchester United in the summer of 2019, and has made over 70 appearances in all competitions for the Old Trafford club.

United were reluctant to sell him in the beginning, but the club are now open to offloading him following the arrivals of Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Red Devils value him in excess of £20 million, so Leeds will probably try to sign him on loan. However, the Whites are also open to signing him permanently.

Bielsa would like his club to sign James before Tuesday night’s deadline. He would be a cracking signing for the Whites, but other clubs may enter the scene to secure his signature.

