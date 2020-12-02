Leeds United offered the chance to sign Riqui Puig

Leeds United have been offered the chance to sign the Barcelona midfielder Riqui Puig on loan for the remainder of the season.

According to Eurosport, the Spanish giants want the youngster to get some first-team experience and continue his development. He is clearly not an option for Ronald Koeman this season and a move away from Camp Nou would be ideal for him.





The Barcelona manager urged the youngster to go out on loan earlier this season and get some first-team experience.

“It’s not true that [Riqui Puig] is not in our plans. I spoke to him yesterday. I speak to the young players – they have to play. They can’t not be playing,” Koeman said via Marca.

“Him, [Carles] Alena, Pedri…I’ve told them that it’s difficult for them and there’s lots of competition. Nothing more.

“I’ve told [Riqui Puig] that he has a future here, but it depends on the player. I’d recommend that he went out on loan. At 20 years of age, the young players have to play. They can’t get stuck for a period of time.”

The report from Eurosport claims that Barcelona are selective about the club he joins and they have picked Leeds United as a potential destination because of their style of play. Marcelo Bielsa’s team play high-pressing attacking football with a focus on dominating possession.

The Leeds United manager has helped young midfielders like Kalvin Phillips develop rapidly over the past year and Riqui Puig could learn a lot from the Argentine.

It will be interesting to see if the 21-year-old moves to Leeds United this season. He is highly rated at Barcelona and he was tipped to replace the likes of Xavi in the long run.

The transfer could be mutually beneficial and Leeds United should take up the opportunity and sign the youngster. They need to add more depth to their midfield after missing out on the likes of Rodrigo De Paul during the summer transfer window. Given the fixture congestion this year, Leeds United could certainly use more options in their midfield.

Riqui Puig could add creativity and composure at the centre of the park if he manages to adapt to the Premier League. Also, on a loan deal, it would be an inexpensive signing and the Whites should be all over it.