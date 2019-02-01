Leeds United fancied to continue good form against Norwich City

Leeds United host Norwich City on Saturday hoping to extend their lead at the top of the Championship.
Marcelo Bielsa’s side head into the game three points ahead of Norwich and a victory this weekend would be a major boost to their promotion hopes.
Leeds ran out 3-0 winners when the two sides met at Carrow Road earlier in the season and Sky Sports‘ pundit David Prutton has tipped them to complete the double with a 3-2 success on Saturday.
“What a game this should be on Saturday evening – the top two meet at Elland Road and you know both will be going all out to claim all three points,” he said.
“Leeds turned up at Carrow Road in August and absolutely cruised past Norwich, but Daniel Farke’s side are a totally different proposition now and this should be closer.
“There will be goals in this one, but I have to go for a Leeds win.”
Leeds have lost just two of their last 10 meetings with Norwich in all competitions and are favourites to pick up three points at Elland Road.
Who do you have for a win on the weekend?