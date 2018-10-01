Leeds United must keep hold of Kalvin Phillips amid Everton interest

According to reports from TeamTalk, Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips has been scouted by a host of Premier League clubs including Everton, Arsenal and Tottenham.
The interest in the 22-year-old doesn’t come as a surprise. Phillips has developed into a key player for Marcelo Bielsa, and has made 12 appearances across all competitions.
He has been brilliant for Leeds this season, showing great commanding presence in the midfield. He has registered two assists as well, and one can clearly see why Everton are so keen to prise him away from Elland Road.
Philips has the potential to be a good Premier League player. Although Everton have quality players in his position, the club probably see him as a long-term option.
In case, Everton or any other Premier League make a move for him in January, Leeds United should resist all temptations thrown at them.
Bielsa should not even think about cashing in on the in-form midfielder as he is absolutely vital to the club’s promotion push this season.
Phillips has a contract till 2021, and the club should not be in any hurry to offload him.