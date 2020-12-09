Leeds United monitoring Marcus Edwards

Leeds United have been linked with a move for the former Tottenham winger Marcus Edwards.

The 22-year-old has been quite impressive for Portuguese outfit Vitoria Guimaraes and he has been linked with a return to the Premier League in the recent months.





According to Football Insider, Leeds United are keeping tabs on the young attacker and they could have signed him during the summer transfer window.

However, the Premier League side went on to sign Raphinha for £17 million instead.

It will be interesting to see if Leeds United reignite their interest in the player at the end of this season.

Marcelo Bielsa already has three impressive wingers (Jack Harrison, Raphinha and Helder Costa) at his disposal and it would be surprising to see him splash out on another wide player anytime soon.

There is no doubt that Marcus Edwards is an impressive talent who has a big future ahead of him.

The 22-year-old scored nine goals and picked up nine assists for Vitoria last season and he is versatile enough to play on either flank or as an attacking midfielder.

The winger has been linked with other Premier League clubs like West Ham United, Southampton, Crystal Palace and Fulham recently.

It will be interesting to see where he ends up eventually.

Marcus Edwards was barely given a chance to prove his quality at Tottenham and he might be keen on proving himself in English football in the near future.

There is no doubt that Leeds United could be a quality move for him but the transfer seems quite unlikely at this stage unless the Whites cash in on one of their current wide options.