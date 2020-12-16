Leeds United monitoring Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori

Leeds United have been linked with a move for the Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori.

According to Football Insider, the newly-promoted Premier League club are keeping tabs on the young centre back and they could make a move when the transfer window reopens in January.





Leeds United are going through an injury crisis at the back right now and they should look to bring in a defender next month.

According to reports, the move for Fikayo Tomori could be a loan deal.

The 22-year-old Chelsea defender is highly talented but he needs regular first-team football to fulfil his potential.

It is evident that Tomori is unlikely to get regular game time at Stamford Bridge and therefore a loan move away for the remainder of the season could be ideal to his development.

The Chelsea defender is yet to start a single Premier League game and he has just played 45 minutes as a substitute in the League. He has made two starts in the League Cup and is yet to be involved in a Champions League game for the Blues this season.

Leeds United might be able to give him more opportunities because of their injury problems and working with Marcelo Bielsa during the second half of the season might help the defender improve his game.

The Leeds United manager has done well to develop young players like Ben White in the recent past and he could have a similar impact on Fikayo Tomori’s game as well.

The Chelsea defender is impressive with the ball at his feet and he should be able to adapt to Marcelo Bielsa’s possession-based system.

Tomori is a strong tackler and he reads the game well. He has the attributes to develop into a quality Premier League player and it will be interesting to see if he gets the chance to showcase his quality at Leeds United this season.