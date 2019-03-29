Leeds United fancied to get back on track against Millwall

Leeds United face Millwall on Saturday hoping to force their way back into the top two in the Championship.
A 1-0 defeat against Sheffield United before the international break dropped Marcelo Bielsa’s side to third in the table, one point behind the Blades with eight games to play.
Leeds haven’t beaten Millwall in their last three meetings, but Sky Sports‘ pundit David Prutton has tipped them to secure a 3-0 victory this weekend.
“Leeds have had a couple of weeks to dwell on that defeat to Sheffield United, and head into the final few weeks of the season knowing automatic promotion is out of their hands.
“Millwall, meanwhile, have had to deal with the disappointment of their heartbreaking FA Cup exit, but at least now they can focus fully on survival. That being said, I do not see them picking up anything from Elland Road.”
The two sides fought out a 1-1 draw at the Den back in September. Millwall took the lead when Jed Wallace fired home, but Jack Harrison’s late goal earned Leeds a deserved point.
With the Blades facing play-off chasing Bristol City on Saturday, Leeds could jump back above their Yorkshire rivals this weekend.