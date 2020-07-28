Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips reacts to Ben White’s post on Instagram

Brighton and Hove Albion centre-back Ben White has finally reacted to Leeds United’s Premier League promotion on social media, and his post looks like a goodbye.





The Elland Road outfit are looking to sign him permanently following his brilliant loan spell, but Brighton are keen to finally have him feature for them in the top-flight, with manager Graham Potter looking forward to working with him next term.

White played all of Leeds’ 46 Championship games in 2019-20, featuring in every minute, helping the side keep 22 clean sheets and weighing in with a goal and an assist.

It remains to be seen where the 22-year-old will be playing Premier League football next term, but Leeds players and fans really wish it is at Elland Road.

Whites star Kalvin Phillips is hoping that is the case, though, and he has left an emotional reaction on White’s post:

Leeds need to start preparing for life without White as Brighton aren’t particularly keen on selling him.

The youngster is also not short of suitors in the Premier League, and Marcelo Bielsa’s side could end up being pipped to his signature by the bigwigs.