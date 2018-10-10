Leeds United midfielder Adam Forshaw admits his managerial ambition

Leeds United midfielder Adam Forshaw has expressed his desire to go into football management after his playing days are over.
The 26-year-old has revealed that he has an analytical eye and has been observing details from the bench.
He is yet to start a match for the Whites this season after injuring a ligament in his foot towards the end of pre-season. He has revealed recently that he has been training extremely hard to get into proper shape.
Forshaw, who joined the Whites for £4.5m on a four-and-a-half-year deal during the January transfer window from Middlesbrough, has been restricted to six appearances from the bench.
Marcelo Bielsa gave him the final 27 minutes of Saturday’s draw and Forshaw did well to impress him, managing a pass completion rate of 96 per cent.
In fact, Forshaw has revealed the special notice he had from Bielsa regarding Klich’s positioning during Leeds’ clash against Brentford.
He added that he is obsessed with the game, and would consider management in the future.
“I love it,” said Forshaw to Leeds Live when asked if would consider management in the future.
“I live and breathe it. I have done all my life, it’s all I know, really. I do keep a keen eye on it.”
In case he takes that path, with Bielsa at the helm, Forshaw knows there are few better role models for him to learn from.