Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa planning to play Eddie Nketiah and Patrick Bamford together

Leeds United have re-established themselves as promotion favourites again this season after starting the new campaign on an impressive note.
Three wins and a draw in four games have put the Whites at the top of the Championship table, and a hard-fought victory over Brentford last night highlighted their quality.
Leeds are now looking more solid defensively despite losing Swedish centre-back Pontus Jansson during the summer transfer window, while they also seem capable of grinding out a result.
Eddie Nketiah came off the bench to bag the only goal of the game, making it two goals in as many appearances for manager Marcelo Bielsa’s side.
The 20-year-old arrived from Arsenal on a season-long loan on transfer deadline day, and is expected to help fill the hole created by Kemar Roofe’s departure.
Patrick Bamford remains Leeds’ first-choice striker, but it appears Nketiah is already giving Bielsa a selection headache.
That’s not particularly surprising given the youngster’s huge talents, potential and keen eye for goals, one often on display anytime he is on the pitch.
The Argentine said after last night’s game that he is considering fielding both Nketiah and Bamford together, and that game plan could do the trick as far as securing top-flight promotion goes.
Bielsa was saying tonight that he'll need to consider the option of playing two up front. Thinks he can fit Nketiah and Bamford into the same team depending on the opposition.
— Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) August 21, 2019
Both strikers have already scored four goals between them this season and are capable of complementing one another.
It will be intriguing to see how Bielsa plans to play them both, but the plan could prove to a hit, and fans will be licking their lips at the prospect.