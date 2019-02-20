Leeds United linked Jake Hastie provides update on future

The highly-rated Jake Hastie has suggested that he is looking to sign a new contract with Motherwell within the next two weeks.
The news will come as a big disappointment for Leeds United, West Bromwich Albion, and Sunderland, who have shown interest in him recently.
The 19-year-old is enjoying a good spell in the first team for Motherwell. He has scored five goals in six games since returning from his loan spell at Alloa.
According to reports from the Daily Record, Leeds, West Brom and Sunderland have recently sent scouts to watch Hastie, as his contract at Fir Park is expiring at the end of the campaign.
Stephen Robinson has further added fuel to the fire by suggesting that the club have offered him the best deal possible, but it may not be enough to convince him to stay.
However, Hastie has insisted that he hopes to resolve his future soon by signing a new deal.
“My agent is still in talks, so hopefully [I’ll sign] in the next couple of weeks,” Hastie said, as reported by the Evening Times. “I definitely want to stay here. I’m playing football and that’s the main thing.
“I’m still only 19 and I’ve still got a lot to learn about the game, and this is the best place to do it. It can be a bit frustrating but I’m just letting my agent deal with it. I know that some players have gone down south young and it hasn’t worked out, so being here just now is the best place for me.”
Hastie signing a new contract may not put off Leeds from making a bid for him in the summer, if they achieve promotion to the Premier League.