Leeds United legend Jermaine Beckford comments on Patrick Bamford

Leeds United legend Jermaine Beckford has hailed Patrick Bamford as an ‘unsung hero’ for the club.
Bamford, who joined Leeds last summer from Middlesbrough, has started the season strongly scoring four goals and providing one assist in seven Championship games.
Last season, Bamford struggled badly with injuries and played mainly as a second fiddle to Kemar Roofe. With Roofe now gone, the 26-year-old has become the club’s first-choice striker under Marcelo Bielsa, and he is doing a fantastic job so far.
Although summer signing Eddie Nketiah, who joined on loan from Arsenal, has also been amongst the goals, Bielsa has kept immense faith in Bamford.
Beckford says that Bamford brings a lot more to the game than just scoring goals. He puts in a lot of defensive shifts, and he has improved a lot in terms of physical strength as compared to last season.
The former Leeds striker also praised Bamford’s ‘clever’ movements and feels he is playing with a lot of confidence this season.
“I like Patrick Bamford,” said Beckford to the Yorkshire Post.
“I think his movement is very clever, he’s improved quite a bit in terms of his upper body strength from last season.
“When the ball comes into him you can tell the guys around him have a lot of confidence in him because they’re starting to make a lot of movements off him.
“Last season I don’t think they had as much confidence in him in terms of his hold up play.
“I think he’s definitely an unsung hero for Leeds.
“He does a lot of unselfish work, his movement and he’s a threat in front of goal as well, you can’t take that away from him.”
Bielsa will be extremely happy to have two in-form strikers with him at the moment. Leeds moved to the top of the Championship table after winning 2-0 against Barnsley in their last game at Oakwell.