Leeds United leading the chase for Facundo Colidio

Leeds United are leading the chase for Facundo Colidio.
The player has been linked with a move to Newcastle United as well.
The Championship club want to bring in a striker before the window closes and Colidio is a target for them.
According to a report from Sky Italia (translated by Sportwitness), the deal could be finalised soon and the Whites are apparently winning the race for his signature.
It will be interesting to see if Bielsa can get the deal over the line in the coming days.
Leeds need to improve their attack and Colidio is a prodigious talent. The 19-year-old could develop into a star for them.
The Whites will be without Kemar Roofe next year and if they fail to bring in adequate replacements, it could end up costing them.
Colidio was a key part of Inter Milan’s youth teams last year and he managed to bag 12 goals for them. He will be hoping to make the step up to the first team at Leeds and continue his development.
Gazzetta Dello Sport have also confirmed now that the player is close to joining the Championship club this summer.