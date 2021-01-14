Leeds United keeping tabs on Spezia striker M’Bala Nzola

Leeds United are thought to be keeping tabs on the Spezia striker M’Bala Nzola.

The 24-year-old Frenchman has been in impressive form in the Italian League this season and he has managed to score nine goals in 13 appearances for his club.





According to Tuttosport (via Sportwitness), Leeds are one of the clubs monitoring the player but there is no mention of whether the Premier League side could look to sign the Frenchman this month.

Patrick Bamford has done well for Leeds this season with ten goals in 17 League games. Furthermore, summer signing Rodrigo is yet to adapt to the Premier League and he could improve a lot in the coming months.

Signing a striker in January seems quite unlikely for Leeds right now and they would be better off investing in their midfield and defence.

Nzola will probably be a long term option for the Premier League club and it will be interesting to see if Leeds come in with an offer at the end of this season.

The Frenchman helped Spezia secure promotion last year while he was on loan at the club and the Italian outfit went on to sign him permanently at the start of this season.

This is Nzola’s first season at the top level and it would be better for Leeds to monitor him for the remainder of the season and then decide if he is ready for the Premier League challenge.