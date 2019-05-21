Leeds United keeping tabs on Florian Aye

Leeds United are keeping tabs on the Clermont striker Florian Aye.
The talented young striker is being monitored by the likes of Southampton and West Ham United as well.
As per Haberturk (report translated by SportWitness), the 22-year-old has made quite the impression during his debut season with the Ligue 2 club.
Aye has scored 17 goals for his club this past season.
It will be interesting to see if Leeds United make a move for the player anytime soon.
The Whites could certainly use a goalscorer next year. Kemar Roofe’s injury problems affected Bielsa’s side badly this past season.
Leeds could have easily won the Championship with another quality striker. Instead, they will have to spend another season in the second division now.
The likes of Bamford have been inconsistent and someone like Aye could be a handy option off the bench.
Clermont signed the player from Auxerre last summer and they will not want to sell him just yet. However, Leeds should use their pull to convince the player.
The Championship is a step up from Ligue 2 and the player might just be tempted.