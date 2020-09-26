Leeds United keen on signing Todd Cantwell from Norwich City

Leeds United are planning a late attempt to sign Todd Cantwell from Championship side Norwich City, a report from Football Insider claims.

The Whites recently returned to the top-flight after a 16-year wait and they have already registered three points after the opening two games of the season.





In terms of transfers, there has been a particular emphasis on bolstering the central defence and they have already signed Robin Koch and Diego Llorente from Freiburg and Real Sociedad respectively.

Elsewhere, Rodrigo has been recruited from Valencia to bolster the strikeforce and Football Insider claims that manager Marcelo Bielsa wants another two signings before the transfer deadline next month.

It is added that Cantwell is one of the top names on their radar for the attacking midfield role after he netted six goals and two assists in his maiden Premier League season last term.

The 22-year-old’s current deal expires in June 2022 and the Canaries may be tempted to cash in on his services such that they can secure the best price after his impressive campaign in the top tier.

Since their promotion, Leeds have entertained their fans with seven goals scored from the first two league matches and three of those came against Liverpool in their curtain-raiser which ended in a 4-3 loss.

As such, they have definitely not been goal-shy on their return to the Premier League, but there is still the need for competition and attacking depth as they look to stay well clear of the drop zone.

Cantwell has not received any concrete interest despite his notable performances last term, but Leeds seem prepared to offer him the chance to return to top-flight football this summer.

