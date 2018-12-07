Leeds United keen on signing Baghdad Bounedjah

According to Le Buteur, Leeds United are keen on signing Al Sadd striker Baghdad Bounedjah and are preparing a bid for him during the January transfer window.
Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa has said that he doesn’t expect to sign anyone in the transfer window. He wants players who can improve the side considerably but feels they would be too expensive.
However, the report claims that the Yorkshire club have reignited their interest in the 27-year-old. Leeds wanted to sign him in the summer transfer window, but were put off by Al Sadd’s £13.4million valuation.
Leeds are looking to re-enter the race for him after the sensational goal scoring exploits. His goal record is just unbelievable but whether he can replicate that form in the Championship is another question.
He has scored 55 times this year, including 26 goals in his last 13 league matches. If he can replicate his goal scoring form in England, he would be worth every penny of his high price tag.