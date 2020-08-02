Leeds United keen on KAA Gent left-back Milad Mohammadi

Leeds United are looking to sign the KAA Gent left-back Milad Mohammadi this summer.

As per Football Insider, the defender will cost around £6.3m.





Mohammadi can play as a right-back as well and he has been outstanding for the Belgian side this past season. He was even named in the Jupiler Pro team of the season.

For the reported fee, he could prove to be a quality addition to Marcelo Bielsa’s side.

Leeds need to add more quality and depth to their back four this summer. They will be up against world-class attackers in the Premier League and they cannot hope to do well without the necessary reinforcements.

Apart from his defensive abilities, the 26-year-old is an excellent dribbler and he will help Leeds going forward as well.

It will be interesting to see if the Whites submit a bid for the player in the coming weeks now.

They have the financial means to pull off the transfer. Also, they can offer him better wages than Gent and it shouldn’t be a problem convincing the player either.

Any player would be tempted to work with a coach like Marcelo Bielsa. Plus, Mohammadi would get the chance to play in the Premier League if he moves to Leeds.

It would be the ideal next step in his career and the player is likely to be tempted.