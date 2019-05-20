Leeds United keen on Jack Harrison

Leeds United are desperate to sign Jack Harrison this summer.
According to Sun, Manchester City are prepared to sell the player for a fee of around £15-20 million.
Harrison was on loan at Leeds this past season and he was a key player for Marcelo Bielsa’s side.
If Leeds manage to sign him on a permanent basis, it would be a good investment for him. However, they might not be able to afford City’s asking price.
It will be interesting to see if the Premier League champions are willing to lower their demands for Harrison now.
The player has no future at Etihad and therefore a sale is inevitable. But Harrison is certainly not worth £15-20 million.
The 22-year-old winger will want his future sorted soon and Leeds should make a reasonable offer now.
If the player decides to force the issue, Leeds could have an advantage during negotiations.
Harrison will want to play regular first-team football and he is well settled at Leeds United. The move to Elland Road would make a lot of sense for him.
Apparently, Leeds would be open to another loan spell for the player but City are keen on a permanent transfer.