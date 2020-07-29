Leeds United keen on Tottenham centre-back, Manchester United have goalkeeping decision to make

Day 2 of the Premier League summer transfer window was a quiet one with no clubs making any notable signings. However, there has been plenty of gossip regarding possible targets for the teams over the coming weeks. Sportslens looks into some of the trending transfer stories over the past 24 hours.

Top Transfer Rumours:





Arsenal have been in regular contact with Real Madrid over a fresh loan deal for Dani Ceballos. It appears that Los Blancos will sanction the temporary move due to the lack of bids from other clubs.

Kia Joorabchian has confirmed that Willian will leave Chelsea when his contract expires at the end of the season. The player’s agent also revealed that there have been concrete offers from two Premier League teams.

Sheffield United are unclear whether they will retain the services of Dean Henderson on loan from Manchester United for the third season running. They have identified Bournemouth’s Aaron Ramsdale as a probable replacement.

Manchester United are expected to make a decision on their long-term first choice goalkeeper. On the surface, David De Gea is still substantially the best keeper available to United, and qualifying for the Champions League should focus the likes of De Gea and Pogba to improve their performances.

The other factor is whether Henderson will accept going out on loan and stay in a holding pattern or seek a permanent move if he is not first choice at United for the next three years.

Moving on to Bournemouth – aside from Ramsdale, Eddie Howe’s side are also bracing for the departure of Nathan Ake this summer. However, the club fear that they could lose him on a cut-price deal of £25m following their relegation from the top-flight.

Ben Chilwell is likely to reveal his intention to leave Leicester City for Chelsea, where he sees his long-term future. The Blues may still have a tough job on their hands to convince the Foxes into selling the left-back.

Elsewhere, Leeds have been regularly linked with Tottenham Hotspur defender Juan Foyth. The recently-promoted outfit are prepared to make the move for his services regardless of whether they re-sign Ben White or not.

