Leeds United itensify efforts to sign Matheus Cunha

Leeds United have been linked with a move for Matheus Cunha in recent weeks and Kicker are now reporting that the Premier League side have intensified their interest in the player.

The report further states that Marcelo Bielsa already made contact with the player during the January transfer window.





Apparently, Hertha BSC paid €18 million for the player back in January 2020 and they are willing to sell him for €36 million this summer.

SL View: Ideal alternative to Bamford

The 21-year-old forward has been in fine form for the German side this season and he has eight goals and eight assists to his name in all competitions.

Cunha can operate as a centre forward as well as a wide forward and his versatility could prove to be very useful for Leeds next season.

Bielsa has had to rely on Patrick Bamford for goals this season and it is no surprise that the Argentine is looking to add more depth to the position.

The Brazilian attacker is highly talented and he could develop into a top-class player with experience and coaching. Working with a world-class coach like Bielsa could help him improve as a player.

It will be interesting to see if Leeds are willing to pay his €36 million asking price this summer.

It is a hefty price tag for someone who has had just one impressive season at a high level. It remains to be seen whether the Whites can negotiate a lower asking price in the coming weeks for Cunha.

