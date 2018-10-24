Leeds United fancied to bounce back against lowly Ipswich Town

Leeds United host Ipswich Town on Wednesday aiming to bounce back from last weekend’s defeat at Blackburn Rovers.
Marcelo Bielsa’s side are now fifth in the Championship, three points behind leaders Middlesbrough.
Ipswich are rooted to the bottom of the table having won just once this season.
Sky Sports‘ pundit David Prutton has backed Leeds to return to winning ways at Elland Road, tipping them to record a 2-0 victory (11/2 with Sky Bet)
“Leeds seem to have hit a little bit of a bump in the road and aren’t quite playing with the same intensity as they were at the start of the season,” he said.
“Even with Kemar Roofe back they still lost at Blackburn on Saturday.
“This should be a straightforward victory at Elland Road for Marcelo Bielsa’s side, because Ipswich don’t look good enough right now.
“They were so poor against QPR. Home win.”
Leeds ran out 3-2 winners when the two sides met at Elland Road back in September 2017, but Ipswich gained their revenge with a 1-0 success in the reverse fixture later in the season.
The home side are priced at 2/5 to win the game, with Ipswich on offer at 7/1 and the draw available at 7/2.