Leeds United interested in West Ham defender Reece Oxford

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has expressed his desire to sign one or two players before the end of this month.
While many feel that the Argentine should sign a back-up centre-back, especially with Liam Cooper injured, Bielsa doesn’t seem bothered. The Leeds boss is happy with the players he has at his disposal, but the club are reportedly trying anyway.
Leeds definitely need at least one back-up defender, and West Ham United’s highly rated youngster Reece Oxford is the latest name to be linked with the club.
According to reports from Yorkshire Evening Post, Leeds United are weighing up a loan move for the West Ham defender as a cover.
The 19-year-old spent the last season on loan at German club Borussia Monchengladbach and played eight matches for the Bundesliga club.
He is highly rated by the Hammers and has been captaining the U23 side. He is technically gifted with excellent ball-playing skills. Furthermore, he is versatile enough to play in central midfield as well. In theory, he should be a very good signing for Bielsa.
The Daily Mail reported earlier this week that West Ham could allow Oxford to leave on loan. Although Bielsa hasn’t shown enough interest in signing a centre-back, he could change his transfer plans to accommodate a highly talented player like Oxford in his squad.