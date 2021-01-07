Leeds United identify targets for three positions Bielsa wants to strengthen

Leeds United have identified targets in three positions this month but they are unlikely to sign those players right now.

According to David Anderson from Daily Mirror, the money is there for Leeds to make the signings but the preferred targets are not available right now.





Anderson claims that Marcelo Bielsa wants to strengthen his squad. It will be interesting to see if any of Leeds’ targets become available towards the end of the window.

Leeds have identified targets in the three positions Marcelo Bielsa wants to strengthen in his squad, but they do not expect to sign any of them this window. The money is there for new signings, but the targets are not available. #lufc — David Anderson (@MirrorAnderson) January 7, 2021

Leeds have made a reasonable start to their Premier League campaign with 23 points from 17 matches and they are currently 12th in the table.

The Whites have shown their quality from time to time but their poor defensive form has cost them valuable points.

If Bielsa wants to strengthen his squad, he should look to invest in the back four first.

Leeds have conceded 33 goals in 17 Premier League games and only West Bromwich Albion have conceded more.

The defence is an area of major concern for Leeds and it will be interesting to see if they can bring in some reinforcements this month.

They signed Robin Koch and Diego Llorente in the summer, but Koch has been underwhelming and Llorente’s time at the club has been plagued with injuries so far.

A quality signing in January could galvanise the squad and help Leeds push for Europa League qualification.

Leeds are currently just six points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur and, given the inconsistency of teams this season, they could rise up the table quickly with a series of good results.