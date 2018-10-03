Blog Competitions English Championship Leeds United fans react to Tyler Roberts display vs Hull City

Leeds United fans react to Tyler Roberts display vs Hull City

3 October, 2018 English Championship, Leeds United


Leeds United fans took to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction on Tyler Roberts’ performance on Tuesday night.

The Whites returned to the top of the Championship with a deserved 1-0 win against Hull City away from home.

Leeds went into the break without disturbing the scoreline despite dominating the half. Ezgjan Alioski and Barry Douglas came close to scoring but poor finishing let them down.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side quickly took the lead after the break when Roberts put them in front with a fine low strike from outside the area.

The 19-year-old striker came under criticism from Leeds fans earlier this season but Bielsa kept faith in him.

He has been leading the Leeds attack in the absence of Kemar Roofe and Patrick Bamford. Roberts has found his confidence under the Argentine and has now scored three goals.

Leeds fans are pleased with Roberts’ performance, and many believe that there are more to come from him. Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:

Steve Bruce sacked: Aston Villa fans react on Twitter
Could Manuel Pellegrini pull off masterstroke with Grady Diangana after Slaven Bilic failed with Reece Oxford, Toni Martinez and Domingos Quina?

About The Author

saikat

European Football Analyst working for Soccerlens. Can find me on twitter @saikatm87