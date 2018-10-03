Leeds United fans react to Tyler Roberts display vs Hull City

Leeds United fans took to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction on Tyler Roberts’ performance on Tuesday night.
The Whites returned to the top of the Championship with a deserved 1-0 win against Hull City away from home.
Leeds went into the break without disturbing the scoreline despite dominating the half. Ezgjan Alioski and Barry Douglas came close to scoring but poor finishing let them down.
Marcelo Bielsa’s side quickly took the lead after the break when Roberts put them in front with a fine low strike from outside the area.
The 19-year-old striker came under criticism from Leeds fans earlier this season but Bielsa kept faith in him.
He has been leading the Leeds attack in the absence of Kemar Roofe and Patrick Bamford. Roberts has found his confidence under the Argentine and has now scored three goals.
Leeds fans are pleased with Roberts’ performance, and many believe that there are more to come from him. Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:
Never doubted him
— kieron birkett (@kieronbirkett) October 2, 2018
Christ wonders never cease !
— PHIL BROWN (@PHMB7) October 2, 2018
Superb Goal he’s a talent for sure
— BREXITSAMUEL (@Murray__87) October 2, 2018
Quality finish
— Damien Sheperson (@ShepJenko) October 2, 2018
Early days, but Kemar Roofe (injured, but four goals in four prior) and Tyler Roberts (three in his last four) seem to have improved week by week under him.
— Amitai Winehouse (@awinehouse1) October 3, 2018
Tyler Roberts is only 19 and has scored some cracking goals.yes he’s drifting in and out of games but the explosiveness of his finishing and his hold up play is far beyond his years.hes gonna be some player…..don’t even @ me
— Adam Barlow (@AdamPaulBarlow) October 3, 2018