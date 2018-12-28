Leeds United fancied to keep rolling against Hull City

Leeds United host Hull City on Saturday hoping to maintain their place at the top of the Championship.
Two injury-time goals by Kemar Roofe secured a thrilling 3-2 victory over Blackburn Rovers on Boxing Day to move Marcelo Bielsa’s side three points clear of Norwich City at the head of the standings.
Leeds are chasing an eighth league win in row this weekend and Sky Sports‘ pundit David Prutton has tipped them to pick up another three points courtesy of a 3-2 win against their Yorkshire rivals (28/1 with Sky Bet).
“It feels like we are talking about special Leeds comebacks fairly often now – the one against Aston Villa was good, but the one against Blackburn was unbelievable,” he said.
“Hull are on a great little run themselves, having won their last three, and look set for a comfortable season in mid-table now. They will be confident heading to Elland Road and you would fancy them to score, but I can’t see them getting anything from the game.”
Leeds are unbeaten in their last five meetings with Hull and are strongly fancied to extend that run this weekend.
The home side are priced at 4/7 to win the game, with Hull on offer at 19/4 and the draw available at 3/1.