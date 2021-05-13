Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa on the verge of agreeing new contract

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa is on the verge of agreeing a new deal at Elland Road, according to The Telegraph. The Argentine’s current contract ends at the end of the season, and he has been linked with succeeding Jose Mourinho at Tottenham Hotspur. Spurs are said to be weighing up a move for Bielsa as they narrow down their list ahead of interviewing candidates for the job. However, the latest reports will end fears that the Leeds boss could walk away once his contract ends. The 65-year-old has signed a one-year ahead of every season since joining the Yorkshire giants in the summer of 2018, and he is now expected to do so once the campaign ends.