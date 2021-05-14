Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has no interest in the Tottenham Hotspur job

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa, with reports claiming the North Londoners are considering him as Jose Mourinho’s permanent replacement.

The Argentine’s current contract at Elland Road ends at the end of the campaign, and while there are fears he could walk away afterwards, The Telegraph’s Luke Edwards claims he is actually close to signing another extension.





The 65-year-old will reportedly pen another one-year deal at the end of the season and is already preparing for next season following ongoing talks with the Leeds board and owner Andrea Radrizzani.

The journalist also poured cold water on Bielsa’s links with Spurs, saying the Whites boss has no interest in moving to the club or living in London.

I'm also told Marcelo has no interest in the Spurs job or the thought of living in London #lufc https://t.co/INs252X3iM — Luke Edwards (@LukeEdwardsTele) May 14, 2021

The news will come as a huge relief to Leeds fans, and Spurs have to look at other managerial targets from the look of things.