Leeds United handed triple injury blow ahead of Tottenham clash

Leeds United have been handed a triple injury blow ahead of their Premier League clash against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

According to the Athletic, winger Helder Costa has been ruled out for the remainder of the season with a back injury he picked up against Manchester United on March 25.





Costa missed the game against Brighton & Hove Albion at the weekend, and his absence for the remainder of the season will certainly weaken the Leeds attack.

The report adds that Brazilian winger Raphinha and midfielder Kalvin Phillips could also miss out on Saturday.

Raphinha has been a key attacker for Leeds this season but has been sidelined since the horrendous tackle from Manchester City midfielder Fernandinho.

Phillips has a knee problem, and he will be desperate to recover in time to face the London club this weekend.

The injuries to Raphinha and Costa have left Bielsa with limited options in wide areas.

Jack Harrison is now the only specialist winger available this weekend, although youngster Ian Poveda could be another option.

Leeds have had an impressive season and will be hoping to finish strongly. Bielsa will be keen to ensure that the injury issues don’t affect their performances in the remaining matches.

The Whites have a talented squad, but they lack depth. Adding more options to the squad should be a top priority for Bielsa during the upcoming transfer window.

