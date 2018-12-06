Leeds United handed double injury blow, some fans react

Leeds United have been dealt a double injury blow this week.
According to Phil Hay of the Yorkshire Evening Post, Stuart Dallas and Liam Cooper are sidelined for a few weeks with injury.
Both players picked up a knock at Bramall Lane on Saturday.
Marcelo Bielsa’s side are already struggling with injuries and the latest blows to Dallas and Cooper could not have come at a worse time.
It will be interesting to see how the Whites cope with the absence of two key players.
Bielsa could decide to dip into the January transfer window now after the latest injury blows.
Cooper will be ruled out for up to six weeks after his knee surgery yesterday. Meanwhile, Dallas will also be out for a similar period with a fractured foot.
Leeds United fans took to Twitter to share their concerns on the situation and here are some of the best reactions.
The idea that there is no strength in-depth is belied by the fact that Dallas is the 3rd choice at right back. Who has 4 right backs in the squad? Nobody apart from ludicrously wealthy clubs. It’s just very unlucky.
— adamski_lufc (@adamski75_) December 6, 2018
Jesus, never known a season like this for injuries. Imagine us at full strength.
— Wayne (@wayneleedsfan) December 5, 2018
We’re very unfortunate will all the injuries 🤦♂️
— John Paul Redmond (@john_leeds25) December 5, 2018
Do this tweet again, but with less bad news.
— Simon O’Rourke (@simon_orourke) December 5, 2018
Speedy recovery lads @LiamCooper__ @dallas_stuart MOT
— Stephen Rafferty (@Rafferty1984) December 5, 2018
Who would have thought at start of season we would bemoaning the loss of those 2 … #LUFC
— chris (@LeedsLoudHaler) December 5, 2018