Leeds United goalkeeper Kiko Casilla completed more accurate passes than any Brentford player

Leeds United continued their impressive start to the 2019-2020 Championship campaign with a 1-0 win over Brentford at Elland Road last night, going top of the table as a result.
An 81st-minute goal from summer transfer deadline day signing Eddie Nketiah secured all three points for manager Marcelo Bielsa’s men, and it was a solid performance from the hosts despite the lack of plenty goals.
Leeds had 70% ball possession, 11 shots, with four on target, while Brentford attempted five shots, with only finding its way to Kiko Casilla.
While the Spanish goalkeeper was hardly called into action by the visitors’ attack, he was involved in the flow of things, helping to build-up play from the back.
The 32-year-old attempted 34 passes and completed 26 of them, more than any of the visiting players.
Leeds keeper Kiko Casilla completed more accurate passes (26) than any Brentford player (20). 🐸☕️ #LUFC pic.twitter.com/JYtphfUaKP
— Sky Bet (@SkyBet) August 21, 2019
It is an incredible stat that puts the likes of Pontus Jansson and co. to shame.
The Sweden international was returning to Elland Road for the first time since leaving during the summer transfer window, and he couldn’t get one over his former club.
Casilla plays a huge role in Bielsa’s style of play, and could prove very crucial to Leeds’ promotion plans in his first full season at the club.
The Spaniard arrived from Real Madrid in January, putting pen to paper for a four-and-a-half-year contract and has since established himself as the Whites’ first-choice.
While his quality shot-stopping ability will come handy going forward this season, his ball-playing ability could be equally important, and going by his performance last night, Leeds have nothing to fear.