Leeds United forward Tyler Roberts comments on Elland Road atmosphere

Leeds United forward Tyler Roberts has told the Daily Mail that he has noticed a sense of ‘excitement’ among the fans at Elland Road this season.
The Whites have jumped to second in the Championship table after earning a pulsating 3-2 victory against Millwall last week. With Sheffield United dropping points, the Whites now have taken a two point lead and are one of the favourites to secure automatic promotion to the Premier League this season.
Leeds have been out of Premier League for 15 years, but this season appears to be their best chance of getting back into the top tier of English football once again.
Roberts insists that the atmosphere inside the stadium is one of excitement not desperation. He says that there is a buzz in the place, and that playing in front of the Leeds fans is an amazing feeling.
“To get this massive club up to the Premier League would be a dream come true. You can feel the atmosphere and the buzz around the place at kick-off,” said Roberts.
“I don’t feel it is a desperation among the fans to go up. More an excitement. We love coming out of the tunnel at kick-off, hearing the noise. It is great to hear that, an amazing feeling.”
It has been a fantastic campaign for the Yorkshire club so far, and the fans will be hoping that Marcelo Bielsa’s side doesn’t slip up at the final hurdle.
Leeds will be in action at the weekend as they take on Birmingham City at St. Andrews.