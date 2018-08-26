Leeds United forward Samu Saiz back up option for Valencia

According to El Gol Digital, La Liga club Valencia are considering Samu Saiz as a potential option if they fail to sign their first choice target Goncalo Guedes.
The Portugal international is way down the pecking order in the star studded PSG set up, and Valencia are keen to sign him. The 21-year-old spent the last season at Los Che where he made a strong impact.
However, Valencia are not even close to meeting the asking price set by PSG for Guedes. With the Spanish transfer window open till the end of this month, they have lined up Leeds attacking midfielder Saiz as a potential back-up plan.
Response from Bielsa should be very clear
The Spanish attacking midfielder joined Leeds last season and was one of the top performers for the club. He has started the 2018-19 campaign on a high under Marcelo Bielsa, and he is integral to the Argentine coach’s game plan.
Leeds will be aiming to mount a serious challenge for promotion this season, and Saiz is expected to play a crucial role for the Yorkshire club.
Even if Valencia come up with a ridiculous offer, Leeds should reject it, as they don’t have time to replace a player of his quality. Financially it could make sense, but his potential departure could be an irreparable loss for the club.