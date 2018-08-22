Leeds United fans want Marcelo Bielsa to sign a centre back

Leeds United fans want the club to sign a centre-back before the window closes.
Marcelo Bielsa is lacking in defensive options right now but the Argentine does not seem too concerned about it.
The likes of Cooper and Jansson are injured for the Whites but the manager trusts the likes of Ayling, Berardi and Shaughnessy to do the job for his side.
Bielsa giving the impression that he doesn’t need another centre-back. Says Jansson’s injury isn’t serious, they’re not sure on Cooper yet but that he trusts Ayling, Berardi and Shaughnessy. Says he doesn’t know why Cooper’s injury would lead to questions re: signing another CB.
— Phil Hay (@PhilHayYEP) August 21, 2018
Leeds’ defensive frailties were clearly exposed against Swansea City last night and not addressing the problem would be a risk.
The Championship outfit should look at some loan signings in order to add more depth to their squad.
Despite the quality of football and the recent results, Leeds will struggle to push for promotion if they do not add more players to the squad. The likes of Derby and Swansea have a lot more depth and they are better equipped to deal with the demands of the Championship.
Last night Bielsa hinted that his side are not in need of another centre back and here is how the Leeds United fans reacted on Twitter.
If he wasn’t masterminding a revolution you would call for his immediate sectioning based on this answer.
— Wayne Gardiner (@mrwayneg) August 21, 2018
He May have managed Argentina, Chile, some top European clubs and be a general all round fucking legend, but he’s wrong.
— ⚽️ (@LUFC_69ers) August 21, 2018
As much as I respect him as a manager, I feel that if we had a proper centre back tonight, McBurnie wouldn’t have been half the threat he actually was
— Ziffy (@NAZ_2612) August 21, 2018
I’m sorry,but after what has happened tonight,I can’t see how he doesn’t think we need a CB…..Berardi and Ayling were torn apart….Shaugnessey isn’t even a proper CB he’s a Midfielder
— Aaron Taylor (@AzzaLufc) August 21, 2018
We need another cb. Dont care if he is a genius
— Dan Berry (@DanielB466) August 21, 2018
Can’t believe I disagree with Marcelo but to be fair Berardi was immense tonight winning headers. 4 bookings tonight but still none for Berardi #LUFC
— Chris Wheeler (@ChrisHWheeler) August 21, 2018
I don’t understand why it wouldn’t lead to questions, just plain crazy if we don’t bring in another CB
— Mark Devaney (@markwd1) August 21, 2018
Tonight proves we need a CB, 3 of the back 4 playing out of position
— Andy Firth (@AndrewFirth21) August 21, 2018