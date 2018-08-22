Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Leeds United fans want Marcelo Bielsa to sign a centre back

22 August, 2018 English Championship, Leeds United, Transfer News & Rumours


Leeds United fans want the club to sign a centre-back before the window closes.

Marcelo Bielsa is lacking in defensive options right now but the Argentine does not seem too concerned about it.

The likes of Cooper and Jansson are injured for the Whites but the manager trusts the likes of Ayling, Berardi and Shaughnessy to do the job for his side.

 

Leeds’ defensive frailties were clearly exposed against Swansea City last night and not addressing the problem would be a risk.

The Championship outfit should look at some loan signings in order to add more depth to their squad.

Despite the quality of football and the recent results, Leeds will struggle to push for promotion if they do not add more players to the squad. The likes of Derby and Swansea have a lot more depth and they are better equipped to deal with the demands of the Championship.

Last night Bielsa hinted that his side are not in need of another centre back and here is how the Leeds United fans reacted on Twitter.

 

 

 

