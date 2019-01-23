Blog Competitions English Championship Leeds United fans want Hadi Sacko back at Elland Road

23 January, 2019 English Championship, Leeds United


According to Phil Hay of the Yorkshire Evening Post, Hadi Sacko’s loan deal at Las Palmas will be terminated shortly, and the 24-year-old will return to Leeds United.

While Hay claims that Leeds will look to send Sacko on loan again for the second half of the campaign, there are many fans who feel that Marcelo Bielsa could get the best out of him.

Clubs from Cyprus and Hungary are interested in signing him.

This pacy winger has really struggled at the Spanish club, managing just five in all competitions, since joining them on a season-long loan in the summer.

The Argentine has worked magic at Elland Road, and many fans believe that Sacko deserves another chance at the club.

Bielsa has transformed young players like Kalvin Phillips, and therefore it is premature to suggest that Sacko’s career at Leeds is completely over.

If he can show determination in training, he could be a handy option for Bielsa. Leeds are looking to sign a winger in January and have been linked with Swansea City’s Daniel James.

