Leeds United fans want Hadi Sacko back at Elland Road

According to Phil Hay of the Yorkshire Evening Post, Hadi Sacko’s loan deal at Las Palmas will be terminated shortly, and the 24-year-old will return to Leeds United.
While Hay claims that Leeds will look to send Sacko on loan again for the second half of the campaign, there are many fans who feel that Marcelo Bielsa could get the best out of him.
Clubs from Cyprus and Hungary are interested in signing him.
This pacy winger has really struggled at the Spanish club, managing just five in all competitions, since joining them on a season-long loan in the summer.
The Argentine has worked magic at Elland Road, and many fans believe that Sacko deserves another chance at the club.
Bielsa has transformed young players like Kalvin Phillips, and therefore it is premature to suggest that Sacko’s career at Leeds is completely over.
If he can show determination in training, he could be a handy option for Bielsa. Leeds are looking to sign a winger in January and have been linked with Swansea City’s Daniel James.
Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:
Soft spot for Hadi, always interacted with supporters.
I agree he has a lot of good attributes. Maybe he needs educating.
I’m probably the only one that thinks there is still a player in there somewhere
I honestly would love to see MB work his magic an Hadi could be a lethal player with his pace
Bielsa is going to turn him into Nicholas Anelka mkII……..
He was dangerous when he was running with the ball but his end product was shocking. I wonder if Bielsa could coach him to be effective on that right hand side.
Imagine if bielsa had the same affect on hadi he’s had on KP though.. 😍
