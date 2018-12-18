Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Leeds United fans urge Ibai Gomez to join the club

18 December, 2018 English Championship, La Liga, Leeds United, Transfer News & Rumours


Leeds United have been linked with a move for the Spanish midfielder Ibai Gomez in the recent weeks.

Apparently, the player has a £9m release clause and the Championship outfit are looking to bring him in.

Bielsa’s interest in Gomez makes a lot of sense. He has worked with the player before and he needs a replacement for Samu Saiz as well.

Gomez has proven himself in La Liga and he should prove to be a cracking signing in the Championship. If Leeds manage to get the deal over the line, it could transform their season in the second half.

The Whites are already leading the Championship and a player like Ibai Gomez could guide them to the title.

Leeds fans seem quite excited about the midfielder’s potential arrival in January. They took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the transfer and urged the player to join them.

Here are some of the reactions from earlier.

 

