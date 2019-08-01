Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Leeds United fans urge club to sign Ryan Kent from Liverpool

1 August, 2019 English Championship, Leeds United, Liverpool, Transfer News & Rumours

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has made it absolutely clear that Ryan Kent won’t leave the Merseyside club on loan this summer.

The 22-year-old has spent loan spells at Coventry City, Barnsley, Bristol City, and Rangers already, and Klopp feels it’s time for the midfielder to settle down at a particular club.

Liverpool are ready to offload him permanently and according to Sky Sports, the Reds value him at around £7m.

Many Leeds fans have urged the Yorkshire club on social networking Twitter to move for Kent this summer.

The Whites reportedly have shown interest in signing the highly-rated midfielder this summer, and many Leeds fans feel that, at that price, the club must move for him.

Leeds have done good business this summer, but surely they have money to spend after offloading so many players.

Kent would be a very good addition to Marcelo Bielsa’s squad. He has the talent and ability to reach the next level, and certainly can improve a lot under the guidance of the Argentine.

