Leeds United fans urge club to sign Ryan Kent from Liverpool

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has made it absolutely clear that Ryan Kent won’t leave the Merseyside club on loan this summer.
The 22-year-old has spent loan spells at Coventry City, Barnsley, Bristol City, and Rangers already, and Klopp feels it’s time for the midfielder to settle down at a particular club.
Liverpool are ready to offload him permanently and according to Sky Sports, the Reds value him at around £7m.
Many Leeds fans have urged the Yorkshire club on social networking Twitter to move for Kent this summer.
Ryan Kent £7m. We bothering @andrearadri?? #lufc
— Dean Douthwaite💙💛 (@douthwaite69) August 1, 2019
if leeds get Ryan Kent i’ll do what the most liked comment says. this won’t bang. i promise.
— Ben ⚪️ (@lufc__ben) August 1, 2019
If we do sign Kent and no further forwards it’s clear Bielsa is thinking he can also use Costa and Harrison both through the middles they have both played there before #lufc
— DavidK (@DavidKershaw7) August 1, 2019
I think Leeds could benefit from any of these, maybe not Green as we are stacked on the wings and Ryan Kent might be coming in #LUFC https://t.co/89hT5wiQ7Y
— Daniel (@falsenine_82) August 1, 2019
Ryan Kent incoming then, we are going to have quite the attacking team this season. #alaw #lufc It feels like we could be adopting the “We will score one more than you” approach. #BielsaBall
— OldSchool (@Monkiimagic) August 1, 2019
If Alioski is playing left back and Dallas right back and Pablo centre mid. Then we have 3 wingers in Costa, Harrison & Clarke. Although i’m sure Kent is wishful thinking on my part.
— Marky.C (@MarkyC196) August 1, 2019
I’ve no doubt Ryan Kent is a great player and would be a good signing but we need to address other areas – strikers, Centre hands and goalkeepers. Wingers are one of the only positions we have a lot of.
— LUFC Worldwide (@LUFC_WorldWide) August 1, 2019
According to SKY Sports, Ryan Kent valued by Liverpool @ £7m, we can afford that, surely!! #lufc MOT
— James Hitt (@JamesLUFCHitt) August 1, 2019
We must be looking At Ryan Kent SURELY. SURELY we have enough funds #lufc
— alaw (@weareleeds191) August 1, 2019
So Liverpool wanting £7mill for Ryan Kent. With recent sales of players at #LUFC in BPF, possibly Tom Pearce to Barnsley & others, I think Orta has something up his sleeve. #LUFC
— Craig Horner (@CraigHLUFC) August 1, 2019
The Whites reportedly have shown interest in signing the highly-rated midfielder this summer, and many Leeds fans feel that, at that price, the club must move for him.
Leeds have done good business this summer, but surely they have money to spend after offloading so many players.
Kent would be a very good addition to Marcelo Bielsa’s squad. He has the talent and ability to reach the next level, and certainly can improve a lot under the guidance of the Argentine.