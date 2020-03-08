Leeds United fans respond to Aymeric Laporte’s tweet

Leeds United moved to the top the Championship table after they defeated Huddersfield Town 2-0 on Saturday at Elland Road.
Goals from Luke Ayling and Patrick Bamford on either half secured all three points for the Whites.
After the match, Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte has posted a heartfelt message for Leeds United, with a caption – “We’ll see you next season.”
And another one.. 😉 #MOT @LUFC nos veremos la proxima temporada 🤞🏻 https://t.co/osbUEbnRFX pic.twitter.com/l2mcd1zUVq
— Aymeric Laporte (@Laporte) March 7, 2020
The 25-year-old Manchester City star replied to an earlier tweet from Benjamin Mendy, who posted a photo alongside Jean-Kevin Augustin last month, by posting his own image of himself alongside Marcelo Bielsa.
Laporte appears adamant that Leeds will return to Premier League next season having given Bielsa a signed shirt. The French defender played under the Argentine at Athletic Bilbao.
Here is a selection of Leeds fans responding to Laporte’s tweet:
give you a tenner if you sign
— Ryan 🇮🇨 (@LUFCRyan_) March 7, 2020
you should come to Leeds aslong as you don’t mind being a backup for Coops and White👀
— callum 🛒 (@callumlufc) March 7, 2020
You're doing just perfect without me guys enjoy them as much as they deserve 💪🏼😘
— Aymeric Laporte (@Laporte) March 7, 2020
Come to Leeds, Pep is just a BTEC Bielsa
— Dan Paton (@DanPaton5) March 7, 2020
We truly are blessed to have Bielsa
— Sniffer (@trevorfw) March 7, 2020
Top man come join us next season in the prem ❤️
— Ayew okay? (like and retweet pinned) (@taylorl456) March 7, 2020
Not going to lie you would be very good cover to Cooper and Ben White
— Coel🇨🇭 (@LUFC_Brammers) March 7, 2020
Leeds have now won five games in a row in the Championship and have established a healthy seven-point gap over third-placed Fulham.
Meanwhile, Laporte won’t be featuring in the Manchester City on Sunday as a knee injury has ruled him out of the contest at Old Trafford.