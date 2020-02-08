Leeds United fans react U23 defeat vs Derby County

Leeds United suffered defeat against Derby County in the Premier League Cup at Bootham Crescent on Friday night.
The Whites lost 1-2 against the Rams, and will exit this year’s competition at the group stage.
Leeds fielded a strong team with Kalvin Phillips, Barry Douglas, Ian Poveda and Jean Kevin-Augustin all playing their parts in the match.
The visitors took the lead in the 18th minute when Shonibare went down under a challenge by Phillips. Derby took the lead when Jahmal Hector-Ingram converted from the spot.
In the 32nd minute, Shonibare delivered a brilliant cross from the left flank and Hepburn-Murphy found the net with a bullet header to give the Rams a 2-0 lead.
Leeds pulled one back in the 42nd minute, when Theo Hudson converted at the back post, with some fine work from Joe Stanley and Kevin Augustin in the build-up to the goal.
The Whites pressed hard for an equaliser but the Rams held on for the win.
Many Leeds fans have taken to Twitter to express their reaction after the club posted the report. Here are some of the selected tweets:
Leeds are falling apart again
— Tom (@dcfcTomm) February 7, 2020
A scrappy game, shite bobbling turf, with #lufc team unable to defend when the ball is in the air, except for the PK. Typical!
— Captain Consumer (@Customersfire2) February 7, 2020
bielsa got to go now
— keithy (@442keith) February 7, 2020
That's IT. BIELSA OUT NOW.
— Michelle Obama ⚪ (@DJ_0003) February 7, 2020
I thought Huggins played really well again, been impressed with him every time I’ve watched the 23’s. Great on the dribble over did it a couple of times first half but looks like a real talent.
— Barry Mitchell (@baz18mitch) February 8, 2020
Just 45, never even got a touch of the ball
— Daniel Craig Holmes (@DanielCHolmes7) February 7, 2020