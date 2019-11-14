Leeds United fans react to Victor Orta’s January transfer plans

Leeds United Director of Football Victor Orta has revealed that it will be a quiet January transfer window for the Elland Road outfit given that only 25% of winter shots are successful.
The Spaniard surely isn’t ruling out making signings, though, but it shouldn’t come as a surprise if none is made, or if only one or two players arrive.
Leeds have started the season well once again under boss Marcelo Bielsa, but can they go all way and secure Premier League promotion come May?
After their playoffs heartbreak last term, finishing in top-two will be their best bet this season as far as playing in the top-flight next term goes, and their form in the second half of the season will have a huge say on their promotion chances.
Without a doubt, Leeds could do with a few quality additions in January, and Orta’s decision hasn’t gone down well with many of the fans.
Here is how some of them reacted to it on Twitter:
If he doesn't spend forget going up to the prem
— Garry Maltby (@maltbyg72) November 14, 2019
Big mistake that Orta….
— nathalie hannant (@fontez01) November 14, 2019
That’s what cost us last year a quite January.
— FERNANDO TOMAINO (@ferdytom1990) November 14, 2019
Deja vu…… 12 months down the line again.. Amazing how other teams land who they want but we some how can't for what ever reason
— Alan Thompson 🇮🇪 (@thombo1987) November 14, 2019
🙄 great. Another decade* in the lower leagues it is then
*at least
— Ricky Block 🇮🇨 (@richardblock24) November 14, 2019
Clearly didn’t learn from last season then.. didn’t expect anything different tbh
— Ashley Churchill (@AshleyChurchil1) November 14, 2019
Really? Never expected this….
— Lucas Gibson (@LucasG1998) November 14, 2019
If we don’t strengthen and fall short again I will be fuming
— John Paul Redmond (@john_leeds25) November 14, 2019
Just sell the club Andrea
— Mike (@Mike_J4mes) November 14, 2019
With nine wins, four draws and three losses from their opening 16 league games of the campaign, Leeds are definitely on the right track.
They boast of the best defence having conceded only nine goals so far – the least in the league – but they could do with more attacking firepower having scored 21 goals.
Bielsa will definitely have the final say come January, and it will be interesting to see which department the Argentine will choose to strengthen if he opts to make any additions.