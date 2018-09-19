Leeds United fans react to their win over Preston

Leeds United picked up a comfortable 3-0 win over Preston in the Championship last night.
Goals from Liam Cooper and Tyler Roberts extended Leeds’ impressive start to the season.
Marcelo Bielsa’s men are at the top of the table right now with 18 points from 8 matches. They will be hoping to build on this start and challenge for the title this season.
The Whites are unbeaten in their eight league games so far.
Leeds United took the lead through Liam Cooper before the break and Tyler Roberts added a brace late into the second half to secure the points for the hosts.
Leeds were desperate to get back to winning ways after two successive draws and the fans seemed quite delighted with the players’ performances last night.
Apart from the goals, Leeds put on a dominating display and Alex Neil’s men were outplayed in every department.
If the home side had taken all of their chances, it could have been a massive thrashing for Preston.
Here is how the Leeds United fans reacted to their result last night.
❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/fYswRxEPJD
— deep (@amandeepsansoa) September 18, 2018
Tyler Roberts’ performance testament to Biesla’s pastoral care. When others criticised previous misses Bielsa said he found value in him being involved in the goal scoring opportunities. Immediate return on investment . Proper manager. MOT.
— George Sotiropoulos (@drgeorgesot) September 18, 2018
Leeds at their best, keep it up.
— jan whiteley (@janwhiteley1) September 18, 2018
What a fucking team. Some boys 😎
— Harry (@Harry_KelIy) September 18, 2018
Fantastic performance lads👍🏼💛💙
— THE DUNCAN PUB (@duncanpub) September 18, 2018
As good a performance as any fan can hope for on a wet Tuesday night. Brilliant stuff 👏👏👏
— Jay (@jaymerry91) September 18, 2018
Omg what a win for Leeds I am so proud of you love you so much xxx
— Melissa Ann Capes (@Melissaanncapes) September 18, 2018
Top performance. Chuffed for Roberts getting them goals. 2 main strikers out and he comes in and does the business. Gonna take some stopping this year!!! #LUFC
— Lee Millett (@Millett2003) September 18, 2018
This is what title chases are made of. Grinding out the hard points and scooping up the easy ones. Well done, lads. #LUFC #MOT
— PC Jay (@levelonewriter) September 18, 2018