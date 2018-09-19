Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Leeds United fans react to their win over Preston

19 September, 2018 English Championship, Leeds United, Transfer News & Rumours


Leeds United picked up a comfortable 3-0 win over Preston in the Championship last night.

Goals from Liam Cooper and Tyler Roberts extended Leeds’ impressive start to the season.

Marcelo Bielsa’s men are at the top of the table right now with 18 points from 8 matches. They will be hoping to build on this start and challenge for the title this season.

The Whites are unbeaten in their eight league games so far.

Leeds were desperate to get back to winning ways after two successive draws and the fans seemed quite delighted with the players’ performances last night.

Apart from the goals, Leeds put on a dominating display and Alex Neil’s men were outplayed in every department.

If the home side had taken all of their chances, it could have been a massive thrashing for Preston.

Here is how the Leeds United fans reacted to their result last night.

