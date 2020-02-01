Blog Competitions English Championship Leeds United fans react to team news vs Wigan

Leeds United fans react to team news vs Wigan

1 February, 2020 English Championship, Leeds United, Wigan

Leeds United will take on Wigan Athletic in the Championship at Elland Road today.

The Whites returned to winning ways in the midweek after beating Millwall 3-2. With West Brom dropping points, Leeds have moved to the top of the Championship table.

The Yorkshire club signed two players in the January window – Ian Poveda and Jean-Kevin Augustin.

Marcelo Bielsa has named an unchanged starting line-up that won in the previous game which means neither of the two new signings gets a start here.

However, Poveda, who joined from Manchester City, is on the bench. Bielsa confirmed in the press conference that Gaetano Berardi is fit to play, and he has made the bench for this one along with Tyler Roberts.

Leeds fans will have to wait to see Augustin in action, though.

The 22-year-old, who joined from RB Leipzig on loan, is not included in the matchday squad. Phil Hay of the Athletic reported that Augustin has been doing extra training to keep himself fit.

Many Leeds fans have taken to Twitter to express their reaction. Here are some of the selected tweets:

Fans react as Rangers winger Glenn Middleton joins Bradford on loan
Jose Mourinho comments on Danny Rose

About The Author

saikat

Sports journalist. Graduation in English literature. Masters in mass communication from the University of Bedfordshire. Loves football, cricket, tennis, F1. contact - saikat@sportslens.com