Leeds United fans react to team news vs Wigan

Leeds United will take on Wigan Athletic in the Championship at Elland Road today.
The Whites returned to winning ways in the midweek after beating Millwall 3-2. With West Brom dropping points, Leeds have moved to the top of the Championship table.
The Yorkshire club signed two players in the January window – Ian Poveda and Jean-Kevin Augustin.
Marcelo Bielsa has named an unchanged starting line-up that won in the previous game which means neither of the two new signings gets a start here.
However, Poveda, who joined from Manchester City, is on the bench. Bielsa confirmed in the press conference that Gaetano Berardi is fit to play, and he has made the bench for this one along with Tyler Roberts.
📋 Marcelo keeps the same Starting XI that defeated Millwall 3-2 on Tuesday night, whilst Tyler Roberts and Gaetano Berardi are named on the bench
— Leeds United (@LUFC) February 1, 2020
Leeds fans will have to wait to see Augustin in action, though.
The 22-year-old, who joined from RB Leipzig on loan, is not included in the matchday squad. Phil Hay of the Athletic reported that Augustin has been doing extra training to keep himself fit.
probably to do with conditioning, body fat and all the things Bielsa is a stickler about. Both he and Augustin said on Thursday that he’d need time to adapt (although common sense did suggest he’d be in the 18 today).
— Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) February 1, 2020
