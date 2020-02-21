Leeds United fans react to team news update vs Reading

Take 2 minutes to answer our Euro 2020 survey and win a £50 Amazon voucher!
Leeds United will face Reading in the Championship clash on Saturday at Elland Road.
Ahead of the match, Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa has confirmed that he will make no changes to the side that won 1-0 against Bristol City in the last match.
It means, the Argentine will once again not include Ian Poveda in the match-day squad. Also, January signing Jean Kevin-Augustin will start from the bench while Patrick Bamford will get the nod ahead of him.
Leeds posted the team news update on their club’s official Twitter handle yesterday. Many Leeds fans quickly responded to the tweet to share their reactions. Here are some of the selected tweets:
Predictable…. I keep telling myself one day he’ll surprise us all and have player rotations but as it is you could put your house on Bielsa putting same old same old out.. Bamford should be paid per goal scored, bet he’d soon start banging them in.. 😜
— Alexander Kubas (@kubas_alexander) February 20, 2020
Bielsa believes in them, that's enough for me
— ¡Josh Townend, Carajo! 💙💛 (@Josh_T95) February 20, 2020
When we going to see Poveda
— Ryan tallentire (@Ryantallentire1) February 20, 2020
Well knock me down with a feather 🤪
— neil (@neiltricks) February 20, 2020
He’s the boss . He decides 👊🏻
— Mike Osmond (@mikeosmond) February 20, 2020
Only change will be Kiko if he is found guilty, still 48 hours to go before the game.
— Eddie brown (@Rochdalebuddha) February 20, 2020
I don’t think we need this tweet announcing what the teams going to be anymore..
— Ashleigh (@ashlaurenn_) February 20, 2020
Bielsa only lists two attackers in his subs
— Mike Curry 🇪🇺 (@mikecurryphotos) February 20, 2020
The Whites returned to winning ways last week when they defeated Bristol City at home, and Marcelo Bielsa will be hoping for another positive result on Saturday.
Bamford impressed in the last match and got a standing ovation for his performance. Therefore, it is obvious that he will keep his place in the side.
Leeds find themselves second in the Championship table, four points behind league-leaders West Bromwich Albion.