Leeds United fans react to team news update vs Reading

21 February, 2020 English Championship, Leeds United

Leeds United will face Reading in the Championship clash on Saturday at Elland Road.

Ahead of the match, Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa has confirmed that he will make no changes to the side that won 1-0 against Bristol City in the last match.

It means, the Argentine will once again not include Ian Poveda in the match-day squad. Also, January signing Jean Kevin-Augustin will start from the bench while Patrick Bamford will get the nod ahead of him.

Leeds posted the team news update on their club’s official Twitter handle yesterday. Many Leeds fans quickly responded to the tweet to share their reactions. Here are some of the selected tweets:

The Whites returned to winning ways last week when they defeated Bristol City at home, and Marcelo Bielsa will be hoping for another positive result on Saturday.

Bamford impressed in the last match and got a standing ovation for his performance. Therefore, it is obvious that he will keep his place in the side.

Leeds find themselves second in the Championship table, four points behind league-leaders West Bromwich Albion.

