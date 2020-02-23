Blog Competitions English Championship Leeds United fans react to Stuart Dallas display

Leeds United fans react to Stuart Dallas display

23 February, 2020 English Championship, Leeds United

Take 2 minutes to answer our Euro 2020 survey and win a £50 Amazon voucher!

Leeds United secured back to back wins in the Championship after beating Reading on Saturday at Elland Road.

For the second game running, the Whites managed to secure all three points with a 1-0 scoreline, thanks to a goal from Spanish wizard, Pablo Hernandez.

Kiko Casilla was brilliant and so were Liam Cooper and Luke Ayling. However, once again Stuart Dallas has made a strong impact, and many Leeds fans are in absolute awe of him.

Many Leeds fans feel that Dallas is one of the contenders for the ‘player of the season’, while there are others who feel he is a player reborn under Marcelo Bielsa.

The 28-year-old had 115 touches (most by any player), made 63 accurate passes out of 78 attempted, and made 19 successful passes in the final third. In terms of defensive contribution, he made seven ball recoveries, won three tackles, made two interceptions, and made one block as well (stats courtesy: LUFCdata).

Leeds are now five points ahead of third-placed Fulham who dropped points in a 1-1 draw at Derby on Friday. The Whites are still second in the league, four points behind West Bromwich Albion.

Liverpool fans react as Timo Werner calls Jurgen Klopp the best coach in the world
Predicted Liverpool starting line-up vs West Ham

About The Author

saikat

Sports journalist. Graduation in English literature. Masters in mass communication from the University of Bedfordshire. Loves football, cricket, tennis, F1. contact - saikat@sportslens.com