Leeds United fans react to Stuart Dallas display

Leeds United secured back to back wins in the Championship after beating Reading on Saturday at Elland Road.
For the second game running, the Whites managed to secure all three points with a 1-0 scoreline, thanks to a goal from Spanish wizard, Pablo Hernandez.
Kiko Casilla was brilliant and so were Liam Cooper and Luke Ayling. However, once again Stuart Dallas has made a strong impact, and many Leeds fans are in absolute awe of him.
Many Leeds fans feel that Dallas is one of the contenders for the ‘player of the season’, while there are others who feel he is a player reborn under Marcelo Bielsa.
Player of the season in my biased N. Ireland opinion 😂😂 #lufc #mot #alaw
— Stephen (@Columbanus13) February 22, 2020
Was just going to say the same. Certainly a very strong contender. Mr Reliable.
— Phil Harrison (@MrPMHarrison) February 22, 2020
He’s hit some form. Reinvented.
— BROLIN ATE THE PIE (@1971LeedsUnited) February 22, 2020
My favourite player since he arrived, absolutely brilliant this season ❤⚽
— SUSAN SMITH 1 (@SmithLeedsUtd) February 22, 2020
No player has improved more under Bielsa than Dallas.
— Mr B (@Therealstevieb) February 22, 2020
Immense today
— Richard Mcgill (@richardmcgill20) February 22, 2020
Mr.Reliable – got to say I love him at RB/RWB but either full back position I’m happy with Dallas in. Obviously I hope we go up but I just want it to see the reaction of the likes of Dallas, KP, Cooper, Bill, Pablo and Berardi who have been with us a number of years
— Mr Popular (@Russlufc) February 22, 2020
The 28-year-old had 115 touches (most by any player), made 63 accurate passes out of 78 attempted, and made 19 successful passes in the final third. In terms of defensive contribution, he made seven ball recoveries, won three tackles, made two interceptions, and made one block as well (stats courtesy: LUFCdata).
Leeds are now five points ahead of third-placed Fulham who dropped points in a 1-1 draw at Derby on Friday. The Whites are still second in the league, four points behind West Bromwich Albion.