Leeds United fans react to Stuart Dallas display vs Fulham

22 December, 2019 English Championship, Fulham, Leeds United

Leeds United suffered a 2-1 defeat against Fulham in the Championship on Saturday at Craven Cottage.

A number of Leeds fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to comment on Stuart Dallas’ display against Fulham.

It was the first defeat for Leeds since October. The home side benefitted from a very controversial penalty decision in the early stages at Craven Cottage.

Leeds fans thought that the Whites would at least come away with a point when Patrick Bamford equalised. However, Fulham scored again and picked up all three points from the game.

The 28-year-old was presented with a good opportunity to score in the first half. The Northern Irishman would be disappointed that he could not slide the ball past Marek Rodak.

Many fans on social networking site Twitter have been extremely critical of his performance. Here are some of the selected tweets:

Dallas has been arguably one of the most consistent performers for Leeds this season, and he is certainly entitled to have an off day.

