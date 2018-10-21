Leeds United fans react to Stuart Dallas’ display vs Blackburn

Leeds United crashed to a 2-1 defeat against Blackburn in the Championship yesterday.
Goals from Danny Graham and Darragh Lenihan ensured a vital home win for Tony Mowbray’s side.
Graham scored two minutes into the game and Leeds managed to level things up through Mateusz Klich. However, Leeds failed to take the lead after getting back into the game and were rightly punished once again on the 70th minute.
The away fans will be disappointed with their team’s recent dip in form. Leeds started the season really well but Marcelo Bielsa’s men are going through a rough patch right now.
It will be interesting to see if they can bounce back straightaway in their next game.
The Whites fans were particularly disappointed with Stuart Dallas’s display against Blackburn. The defender has looked error prone this season and his poor decision making did not go down well with the fans.
Leeds United fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the player’s performance. Here are some of the best reactions.
Stuart Dallas at right back pic.twitter.com/xXArVhGc2s
— I Hate Leeds (@ihatelufc) October 20, 2018
How Stuart Dallas plays over Coyle or Denton is beyond believe he wouldn’t get in Nelson side on a Sunday morning
— Thomas (@TomHooley_) October 20, 2018
For me Stuart Dallas is no good at left-back for Leeds, Can’t see why Tom Pearce didn’t start today?.. #lufc #mot
— Ryan (@LeedsUtdRyan) October 20, 2018
It must be so frustrating for you Jack to see Stuart Dallas starting.
Anyone with an ounce of sense would realise when the team was announced that we would get nothing with him in the team
— Philip Hobbs (@PhilipHobbsMOT) October 20, 2018
While I admit I go overboard with the vitriolic criticism sometimes, you should be allowed to call a spade a spade. And Stuart Dallas is fucking shit.
— Rex Arms (@V6Unbelievable) October 20, 2018
The sooner stuart dallas fucks off to rangers the better
— Ruairi Quinn (@J1mmylufc) October 20, 2018
Stuart Dallas is that guy in a group project that does fuck all but gets away with it because everyone else does well #lufc
— Josh Townend (@Josh_T95) October 20, 2018
I genuinely hope that Stuart Dallas never EVER even gets thought about to pull on a #lufc shirt again!! Fucking hopeless! I don’t even want to see his name on the bench again!
— Paddy Murphy (@Paddy19847) October 20, 2018